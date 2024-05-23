US Bancorp DE Sells 638,180 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,404,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $477,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

