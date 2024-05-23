US Bancorp DE Sells 17,992 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.31% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $163,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,450. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

