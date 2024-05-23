US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,688 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 8.29% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $519,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 2,208,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,752. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

