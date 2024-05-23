US Bancorp DE Purchases 70,827 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,827 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned 0.75% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $565,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

