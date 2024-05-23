US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,675,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $356,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $44.05. 6,226,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,964,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

