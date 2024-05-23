US Bancorp DE Has $2.15 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543,838 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.2% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned 2.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,146,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 992,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

IEFA traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. 4,506,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

