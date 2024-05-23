US Bancorp DE Has $196.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.70% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $196,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.