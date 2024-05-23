US Bancorp DE Has $159.63 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $159,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.03. 321,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,605. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

