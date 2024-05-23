US Bancorp DE Buys 102,108 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $735,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.59. 20,548,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,513,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

