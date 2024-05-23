US Bancorp DE Buys 102,108 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $735,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.59. 20,548,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,513,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

