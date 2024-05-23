Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 86,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 613,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $510.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $246,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

