UBS Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $81.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,031.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,091,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,273,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $1,042.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

