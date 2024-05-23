UBS Group AG Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of AMETEK worth $80,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $174.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

