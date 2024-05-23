UBS Group AG Has $83.37 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,739,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $83,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Corteva by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,298,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Corteva by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

