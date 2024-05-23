UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $89,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

