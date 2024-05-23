TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRTX. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Insider Activity at TPG RE Finance Trust

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,400,001.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 507,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a current ratio of 138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $658.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -61.15%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

