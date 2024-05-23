Tidemark LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $119.85. 293,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

