Tidemark LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after purchasing an additional 694,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.03. The company had a trading volume of 351,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,469. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.