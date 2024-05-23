Tidemark LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,273.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,134,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,275,000 after buying an additional 1,978,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after buying an additional 1,321,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,437,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,338,000 after buying an additional 1,191,095 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.51. 2,036,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,082. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
