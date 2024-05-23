Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $636,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQAL stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $603.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $46.31.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.