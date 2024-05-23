Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 263,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFS opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1748 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

