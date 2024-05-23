Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 470 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.28 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.81.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

