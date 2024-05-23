Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.25% of CEL-SCI worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 138.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eugene Watson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,959.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Eugene Watson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,479.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,000 shares of company stock worth $80,620. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CVM opened at $1.29 on Thursday. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on CVM

CEL-SCI Profile

(Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.