Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

