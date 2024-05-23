Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.