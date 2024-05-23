Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,791 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $7,202,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $4,304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 91.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

