Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,471 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,834,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

