Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,661 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $140.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

