Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 115 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,118,000 after buying an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,817,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.99.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

