Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Belden by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

