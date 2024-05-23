Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.84. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $268,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $352,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $268,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $352,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $720,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,553 shares of company stock worth $1,852,823. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

