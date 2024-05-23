The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. 11,188,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

