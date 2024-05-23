The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.15. 10,979,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,100,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.80. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

