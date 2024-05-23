Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $48,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.74. 71,194,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,879,078. The company has a market cap of $554.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

