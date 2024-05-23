TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) CEO Sells $493,507.52 in Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,283.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on TEGNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,469 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 925.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TEGNA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 424,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.