TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,995 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CrowdStrike worth $171,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,141. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 953.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.