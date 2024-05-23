TCW Group Inc. Sells 84,942 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,942 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $138,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,232. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

