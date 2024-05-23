TCW Group Inc. Has $97.15 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $97,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

ISRG stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.39. 1,179,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $408.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.