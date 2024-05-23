TCW Group Inc. Has $108.39 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,320 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $108,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Home Depot stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.89. 3,406,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.48 and its 200-day moving average is $347.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

