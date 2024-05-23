TCW Group Inc. Has $100.98 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,937 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $100,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $3,665,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.56. 488,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.08.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.