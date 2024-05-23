TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350,713 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $39,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.09. The stock had a trading volume of 788,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,522. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.32.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

