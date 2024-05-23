TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 99,171 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of DexCom worth $105,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in DexCom by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 116,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after buying an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DXCM stock traded down $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $125.60. 1,986,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,945. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

