Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

