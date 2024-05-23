Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $153.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Target stock opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

