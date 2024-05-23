Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.29 and last traded at $42.55. 117,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,395,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -177.28 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Symbotic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

