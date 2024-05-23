Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 0.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $972.31 and last traded at $877.39. 5,015,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,011,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $873.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $901.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

