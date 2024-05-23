Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $873.27

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $873.27, but opened at $934.49. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $917.21, with a volume of 3,057,370 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $901.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $140,751,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

