StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.90.

STNE stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.39.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. Analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

