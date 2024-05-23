Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

