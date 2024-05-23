Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $26.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

