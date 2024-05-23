SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Lessened by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 401,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 136,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 335,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SLYG stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.27. 89,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,577. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

